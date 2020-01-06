Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 0.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 171,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 709,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,010,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 116,265 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.96 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.