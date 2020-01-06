Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

