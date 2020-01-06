Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LBRDK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $127.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 336.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $127.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average is $110.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.