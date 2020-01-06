Lincoln National’s (LNC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 653.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 97.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,638,000 after purchasing an additional 853,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,153,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,812,000 after purchasing an additional 800,628 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 44.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after purchasing an additional 652,977 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 135.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 709,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 408,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

