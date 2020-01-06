Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,123.67

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,123.67 ($14.78) and last traded at GBX 1,167.50 ($15.36), with a volume of 805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,167.50 ($15.36).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is £308.99 and its 200 day moving average price is £330.32. The company has a market cap of $2.32 million and a P/E ratio of 0.07.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

