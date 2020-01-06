LiquidApps Tops One Day Trading Volume of $216,234.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $216,234.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,023,273,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,924,545 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

