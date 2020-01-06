Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

LAC opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $314.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a net margin of 835.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 546,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 274,960 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

