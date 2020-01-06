LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. LivaNova posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 12.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 361,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 20.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LIVN stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $102.43.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
