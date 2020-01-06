LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. LivaNova posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 12.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 361,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 20.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $102.43.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

