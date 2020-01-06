LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.57 Million

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report $293.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.90 million and the highest is $297.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $72.52 on Friday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $83,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,090. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in LivaNova by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LivaNova by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LivaNova by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

