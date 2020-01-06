LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.57 Million

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report $293.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.90 million and the highest is $297.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $72.52 on Friday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $83,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,090. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in LivaNova by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LivaNova by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LivaNova by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
