Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.16. 73,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,625. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $417.17. The company has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

