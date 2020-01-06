Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.58.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

LONE opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.