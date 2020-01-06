LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings. LSC Communications reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.57 million. LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

NYSE:LKSD opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. LSC Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKSD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSC Communications by 4,220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 684,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LSC Communications by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 286,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LSC Communications by 828.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 228,476 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LSC Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 74,437 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

