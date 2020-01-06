Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $235.53

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $235.53 and last traded at $235.25, with a volume of 843843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. ValuEngine cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

