Lympo Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $14,162.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, IDEX, Ethfinex and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Allbit, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Kucoin, HADAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

