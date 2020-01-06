M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $38.27 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $750.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 86.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 141.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

