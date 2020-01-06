Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.00

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.49), with a volume of 67905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.75 ($1.44).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $175.96 million and a P/E ratio of 19.82.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.

