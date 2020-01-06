Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $2,495,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

