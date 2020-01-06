Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital comprises 14.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $30,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $365,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,898.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 22.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN remained flat at $$43.38 during trading hours on Monday. 261,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,037. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

