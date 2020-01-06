Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Trading Down 0.2%

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 256.84 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.39), approximately 11,099 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.48 ($3.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 million and a P/E ratio of 103.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 251.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

About Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.