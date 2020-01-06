Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil’s increased focus on low cost-high margin resource plays including Oklahoma, Eagle Ford, Bakken and Northern Delaware provides for visible production growth over the coming years. Driven by the operational momentum, Marathon says 2019 oil production is likely to have risen 11% over 2018, with U.S. growth at 13%. Boasting of financial stability and a solid balance sheet, Marathon looks poised for strong free cash flow generation through the end of the decade. However, the company's high emphasis on strategic acquisitions and balance sheet strengthening at the cost of dividend growth may dampen investors’ confidence. Further, one also need to factor MRO’s struggling international operations whose output fell 24% in the third quarter. Considering these factors, upside from current levels appear limited.”

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.08.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after buying an additional 11,401,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,110,000 after buying an additional 5,420,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,941,000 after buying an additional 4,312,323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,852,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $665,767,000 after buying an additional 3,789,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Marathon Oil by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,375,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,231,000 after buying an additional 1,698,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.