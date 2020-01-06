Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Shares of MMI opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.27 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $153,718.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $5,202,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 22.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 129.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $892,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

