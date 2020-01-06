Marshall Witt Sells 285 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $35,006.55.

On Friday, November 1st, Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $33,829.50.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $129.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.61. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,614,000 after buying an additional 88,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SYNNEX by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,523,000 after buying an additional 315,172 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,340,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,137,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

