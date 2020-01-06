Masari 1-Day Volume Tops $501.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. Masari has a market cap of $218,379.00 and $501.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

