Matchpool 24 Hour Volume Hits $210.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Matchpool has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Gatecoin and HitBTC. Matchpool has a total market cap of $131,230.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

