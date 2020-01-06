MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), approximately 110,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 72,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.26.

About MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI)

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, services, and repairs transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia and New Zealand. It manufactures trailer brands, and urethane foam and body panels; supplies and distributes parts; provides service and repair support; and sells and finances new and used trailing equipment.

