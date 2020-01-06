MCO (MCO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.62 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. MCO has a total market capitalization of $69.20 million and approximately $28.62 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00057615 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, MCO has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.43 or 0.06054598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001312 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Huobi, LATOKEN, Coinrail, HitBTC, DDEX, Liqui, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, ABCC, Binance, Coinnest, BigONE, YoBit, OKEx, Bithumb, Cashierest, Upbit, IDEX, EXX, Gate.io and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

