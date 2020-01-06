MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Receives $27.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD opened at $27.09 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 56.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MEDNAX by 38.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 166.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.