Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0014

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $55,419.00 and $19.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00590497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010391 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,392,587 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

