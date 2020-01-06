MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $244.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.73.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other MEI Pharma news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075 in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

