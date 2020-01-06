Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.67 ($120.54).

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €105.85 ($123.08) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €105.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €100.09.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

