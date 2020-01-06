Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBSB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

EBSB opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth $178,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 34.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.