Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

MRBK opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of -0.01. Meridian Bank has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

