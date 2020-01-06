Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 113.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 403,011 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

