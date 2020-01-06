Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $56.17 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 7.8% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $56,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $13.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,052.23. 8,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,953.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,944.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,637.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2,082.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Booking to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,110.54.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.