Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $89.21 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 12.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.9% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 285,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,425.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $29.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,390.54. 85,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,984. The company has a market cap of $959.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,332.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,229.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,373.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

