MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $800.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 360.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

