Michael A. Mussallem Sells 22,850 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $5,286,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,189,647.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EW opened at $231.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.