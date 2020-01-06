Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,660 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,715 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $158.55. 1,221,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,593,580. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,210.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.05. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $97.20 and a 12 month high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

