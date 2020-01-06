Mirai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $507.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a total market cap of $2,572.00 and approximately $507.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirai has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

