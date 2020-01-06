Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s global expansion efforts, diversified business across sectors and industries, and decent M&A activities bode well for the long term. Further, the company’s capital deployment plan is impressive and will enhance shareholder value. However, mounting operating costs, particularly rise in compensation costs, remain a key near-term concern. As the company continues with its hiring spree, costs are likely to remain elevated. Additionally, the company remains exposed to unfavorable changes in the regulatory and political environment, and foreign exchange fluctuations owing to the global presence.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $31.59 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Moelis & Co news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,997,641.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,641.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,866 shares of company stock worth $3,728,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,424,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,432,000 after buying an additional 976,172 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,452,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,098,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,423,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 206,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

