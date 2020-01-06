MonetaryUnit Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $951,372.00 and $1,187.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008500 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005856 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,957,048 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

