Monique S. Matheson Sells 16,500 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Monique S. Matheson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $38,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $12,862,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

