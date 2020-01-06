Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $170.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $176.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.35. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $109.32 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,260 shares in the company, valued at $65,448,160.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $1,549,368.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,650,781.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,056 shares of company stock worth $14,611,668. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

