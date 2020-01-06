Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:MCRUF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys.

