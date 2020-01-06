Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) a €25.00 Price Target

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JUN3. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.50 ($28.49).

Shares of Jungheinrich stock opened at €21.92 ($25.49) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a twelve month high of €32.32 ($37.58).

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

