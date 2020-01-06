Morgan Stanley Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $81.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XPO. Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.75. 96,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,515. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $12,889,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 76.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 30.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

