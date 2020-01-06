MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €119.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €119.86 ($139.37).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

ETR:MOR opened at €121.40 ($141.16) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 1 year high of €131.00 ($152.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

