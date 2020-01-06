Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Stock Price Up 21.4%

Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB)’s share price rose 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), approximately 1,438,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 400,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.61.

Motif Bio Company Profile (LON:MTFB)

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

