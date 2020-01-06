MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct has set its Q1 guidance at $1.15-1.21 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

