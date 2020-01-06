MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MSM. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

